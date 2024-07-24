Get a glimpse of Haitian culture at library event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library Glendale Branch on Monday will host a Haitian cultural event.

Tap Tap Evening, the culminating event of the monthlong Haitian Creole Language and Culture Summer Program hosted by the branch, has promised an immersive experience into Haiti’s culture through arts, storytelling, and the rhythmic beats of the tanbou drum.

The event will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday at the library, 3660 E. 62nd St. That’s off Keystone Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

“Tap Tap” refers to a unique form of private bus in Haiti, crafted from a metal sheet over the flat bed of a small pickup truck, which holds cultural importance in Haiti’s transportation system.

Attendees can celebrate the Haitian Creole language and culture through poems, songs, and folktales.

The event has support from the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at Indiana University Bloomington, Partners in Literacy Haiti, the Haitian Consulate of Chicago, the Haitian Association of Indiana, and the Department of Applied Linguistics at the State University of Haiti.