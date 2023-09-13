Get your spook on! Haunted Houses launch season Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The leaves are falling, the temps are dropping and evening dew has suddenly had a spookiness that wasn’t there last week — perfect timing for haunted houses across central Indiana to launch the scary season.

Indy Scream Park | 5211 S. New Columbus Rd., Anderson, IN 46013

Starting Friday, the park will be open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 1

Open every day Oct. 5 – Nov. 4

Admission: Ranges by date from $23.95 – $33.95

Click here to purchase tickets and learn more about Lockdown – NEW FOR 2023!

“Be afraid, be very afraid!”

Hanna Haunted Acres | 7323 E. Hanna Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46239

Open Fridays and Saturdays in September starting this week

Also open Sept. 29 – Nov. 4

Ticket price: $30

Click here to buy tickets and learn more

“A breathtaking haunted experience.”

The Thirteenth Hour Haunted Attraction | 915 S. Shortridge Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239

Opens Saturday and then open various days through Nov. 2

Admission: $30

Click here to buy tickets

Organizers say: “If you think you know The Thirteenth Hour, think again! We are pulling out all the stops for our 2023 season and have undertaken our largest transformation ever! The Thirteenth Hour is longer, scarier, and features our largest cast ever!”

Indiana Fear Farm | 6736 S. 500 W., Jamestown, IN 46147

Open on select dates in September and October starting Sept. 22

Military Appreciation Night: Oct. 19 and Oct. 27

Admission: $39 — tickets can only be purchased at the farm

“The Headless Horseman rides again every weekend in October at INDIANA FEAR FARM with Spectacular thrills in our Hollywood Style Haunted Hayride Stunt Show and blood-curdling chills around every corner as you Scream your way through the Slaughter Barn!”

Nightmare on Edgewood | 1959 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46225

Open weekends and a few Thursday nights, Sept. 22 – Nov. 4

Admission: $30 – $50

Click here to buy tickets

Not for the fainthearted! Actors will touch visitors

touch visitors “Nightmare on Edgewood is home to three terrifying haunted attractions all at one location!”

Necropolis Underground | 7130 Western Select Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46219

Open Sept. 23, 29, and 30

Also open every Friday and Saturday in October, a few Sundays, and on Halloween!

Admission: Starts at $35

Click here to buy tickets

“A tall tale told by children to frighten their peers on the playground.”

Haunted Angelus House | 8829 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46219

Certain dates between Sept. 24 and Halloween night!

Admission: $16

Click here to buy tickets

Piney Acres Scream Farm | 1115 E 1000 N, Fortville, IN 46040

Open every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 29 – Oct. 28

Admission: $30

Click here to buy tickets

“Three attractions across 70 acres!”

Fright Manor | 350 Anniston Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Open Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 1 – 22, and every day from Oct. 26 – 31

Admission: $25

Click here to buy tickets

“Three haunts to terrify you. If you want super-duper, store-bought fancy props, don’t come here. If you just want to go thru the darkest, dingiest, creepy-decorated rooms, come see us. We will chase you with cut-off heads and legs, let the blood drip on you, startle you in black rooms with the sound of rusty saws, make you crawl, dance with the clowns, laugh at you when you pee your pants from fright, and watch you run for your life from our chainsaw buddies. Fright Manor Haunted House is just good plain ole scary fun.”

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: Booville | 3000 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46208

Open Oct. 10 – Halloween!

Members-only preview event on Oct. 7

Admission: $9

Separate ticket required, no need to purchase general admission to the museum

Click here to buy tickets

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: Twilight Fright | 3000 N. Meridian St. Indianapolis, IN 46208