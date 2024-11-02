Holiday store at Glick Center offers gifts to hundreds of families in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center on the city’s northwest side is opening its doors for its annual holiday store, a community staple that provides holiday gifts to families in need.

This season, over 300 families are expected to benefit from the initiative, which operates through proceeds from the upcoming Fire & Ice Gala.

The store, which has been running for several years, gives local families the chance to “shop” for holiday gifts in a warm and welcoming environment. Families in Pike and Washington townships receive a personal shopping experience alongside volunteers—fondly known as “holiday elves”—who help make the experience as festive and comfortable as possible.

“It’s all about dignity and respect,” said Minette Kamara, vice president of family success at the center. “We want families to feel supported and uplifted, to have a special moment just for their family, without any shame.”

Each family has a full hour to browse and select from toys, household items, and family games, while volunteers are on hand to assist with gift-wrapping, refreshments, and additional support. Kimyata Alexander, the center’s senior director of family success, shared that the store is set up to feel like a traditional shopping experience, complete with treats and refreshments for everyone who walks through the doors.

But none of this would be possible without the community’s support through events like the center’s Fire & Ice Gala, scheduled for from 8 p.m.-midnight Nov. 16. Tickets are now available on the center’s website, with proceeds going directly toward stocking the holiday store.

The gala promises an evening of elegance and celebration at the Culture Iron Hall, featuring live entertainment from Made the Down Band, fine dining, and opportunities to engage with the Family and Community Engagement (FACE) staff. Attendees can expect “a night of elegance, entertainment, great food, and wonderful people,” said Kamara. “It’s a fun night that’s all about giving back to our community.”

This year, gala tickets are $50 per person, or $500 for a table of six, with limited seats available.

For more information on how to support the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center’s holiday store, participate in the gala or purchase tickets, you can contact the center directly or check out its website.