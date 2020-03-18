Gospel singer Sandi Patty tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gospel singer Sandi Patty has shared her tests results for COVID-19.

The singer announced that she tested positive in a video posted to Facebook.

Friends – Today I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID19. I am at home and Don and I are under quarantine for the next 14 days. I’m so impressed with how our Health Department handled my case and grateful for their attentiveness. They are working so hard right now to keep us all safe. WE MUST DO OUR PART. This is not fake news. If you are not already practicing social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW! This is what we can all do. This is how we stop the spread. God has given us faith, but he’s also given us wisdom. He has not given us a spirit of fear but of power, love, and of a sound mind. I will keep you posted as I can. (Oh! And cough in your elbow, not your hand 😬) Posted by Sandi Patty on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

“Today I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID19. I am at home and Don and I are under quarantine for the next 14 days,” she wrote. “This is not fake news. If you are not already practicing social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW!”

Patty lived in Anderson for much of her life and attended Anderson University, according to the Herald Bulletin.

According to the biography on her website, Patty has won five Grammys and four Billboard Music Awards.