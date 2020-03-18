Gospel singer Sandi Patty tests positive for COVID-19
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gospel singer Sandi Patty has shared her tests results for COVID-19.
The singer announced that she tested positive in a video posted to Facebook.
“Today I received confirmation that I tested positive for COVID19. I am at home and Don and I are under quarantine for the next 14 days,” she wrote. “This is not fake news. If you are not already practicing social distancing and STAYING HOME, DO SO NOW!”