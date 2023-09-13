Got Taylor Swift concert tickets? If not, here’s a backup plan

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Swifites can now reserve an entire auditorium for the ultimate in-theater experience of The Eras Tour concert film.

Cinemark, one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies, announced that fans can now reserve an entire auditorium for the ultimate in-theater experience of Taylor Swift.

Following record-breaking ticket sales, fans can reserve the auditorium to view the concert film and host Private Swifties Parties at Cinemark theaters across the U.S. Private Swifties Parties are on sale, along with individual tickets at participating locations for up to 40 fans for $800.

Tickets can be purchased online and on the Cinemark app.

Star-studded loyalty members will be able to enter a Private Swifite Party Sweepstakes for a chance to win their private viewing of the concert film.

Cinemark has three locations in Indiana, including one in Greenwood.

“We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer in a release. “We are wonderstruck by this event’s sensational ticket sales and are thrilled to add a new era to our fan-favorite Private Watch Parties with our Private Swiftie Parties. Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade.”

The concert film is due in theaters on Oct. 13.

