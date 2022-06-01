Entertainment

Greenwood Park Mall announces Summer Concert Series

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall announced Tuesday afternoon details of it’s beloved concert series, according to a news release.

The director of marketing and business development, Tiffani Adkins says “We’re delighted to bring back this beloved community event to Greenwood Park Mall. Our outdoor fountain is the perfect spot for a free public concert. We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with these popular bands and surrounding businesses to provide a unique experience for our loyal shoppers and neighbors.”

Thursday, June 2 will be the kick off of the concert series, with a performance by Crush, the ultimate Bon Jovi experience. The concerts will happen every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through July 21 at Greenwood Park Mall’s outdoor fountain, located near entrance 3 next to Bar Louie.

The 2022 concert series includes:

June 9: Toy Factory

June 16: The Woomblies Rock Orchestra

June 23: Jambox

June 30: Tastes Like Chicken (Give Back Night for Simon Youth Foundation) Soft drinks, water and fresh popcorn will be available for a donation from the students at Clark-Pleasant Academy

July 7: Blue River Band

July 14: Five After Midnight

July 21: Revery

According to the news release, from classic rock and party hit to country favorites, the Summer Concert Series will spotlight local bands from a range of popular genres. Drinks will be available for purchase from Payless Liquors for guest 21+. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs for seating.

For more information, about the Summer Concert Series and other upcoming Greenwood Park Mall events click here.