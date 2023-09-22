Halloween in Indianapolis means elephants smashing pumpkins, more fun at ZooBoo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday announced its annual Halloween celebration will return for 27 days starting Wednesday.
Through Oct. 29, ZooBoo will run from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and from 2-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours on Halloween, Oct. 31, will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The zoo will close early, at 7 p.m., on Oct. 7 for Brewfari. The adult event will include samplings from 22 craft breweries, cideries and distilleries.
ZooBoo will be free for zoo members. Ticket prices will vary based on the date selected online. For example, Wednesday’s admission price is $28.75 for an adult, $24.75 for a child, and $26.75 for people with a military ID or people who are 62 and older. Prices will be higher on weekends, but lower on Oct. 31.
Kids were encouraged to wear costumes and bring a reusable bag to collect goodies along the Trick-or-Treat Trail located in the Plains. The zoo says seven stations will provide conservation-conscious treats that contain only certified sustainable palm oil. Allergy-friendly treat options will be available upon request.
Here are highlights listed in a news release shared Thursday:
- Under the Bicentennial Pavilion in Pumpkin Town, young witches and wizards can meet the Leeward Sisters, Terra, Wisp and Bubbles and their wicked Aunty Guzzle as they conjure up spells and potions.
- Professor Pumpkin will perform magic tricks at the Creepy Crafts Building.
- Not-so-scary animals at Jack’s Barn will include black kittens available for adoption through Indiana Animal Care Services.
- The Mirror Maze will return.
- In the White River Gardens, Bat Alley will feature a new character: Myotis, the “batty” cousin of the Leeward Sisters.
- The Elephant Pumpkin Smash will return.
- The Scarecrow Photo Safari, a “spooky guided adventure” through the Forests and Gator Pirate Bayou, will feature “a crew of shipwrecked pirates” and games of skill.
- Special foods will include the Bigfoot burger, the chilling chili cheese taters, and the Chupacabra churros.
- The Adult Trick-or-Treat Trail will offer free beer sampling and “creepy cocktails” for guests 21 and older from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.