Halloween in Indianapolis means elephants smashing pumpkins, more fun at ZooBoo

The Elephant Pumpkin Smash is part of the Indianapolis Zoo's ZooBoo event. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo on Thursday announced its annual Halloween celebration will return for 27 days starting Wednesday.

Through Oct. 29, ZooBoo will run from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; and from 2-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours on Halloween, Oct. 31, will be from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The zoo will close early, at 7 p.m., on Oct. 7 for Brewfari. The adult event will include samplings from 22 craft breweries, cideries and distilleries.

ZooBoo will be free for zoo members. Ticket prices will vary based on the date selected online. For example, Wednesday’s admission price is $28.75 for an adult, $24.75 for a child, and $26.75 for people with a military ID or people who are 62 and older. Prices will be higher on weekends, but lower on Oct. 31.

Kids were encouraged to wear costumes and bring a reusable bag to collect goodies along the Trick-or-Treat Trail located in the Plains. The zoo says seven stations will provide conservation-conscious treats that contain only certified sustainable palm oil. Allergy-friendly treat options will be available upon request.

Here are highlights listed in a news release shared Thursday: