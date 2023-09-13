Harlem Globetrotters fast break to Indiana in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Harlem Globetrotters have announced its 2024 World Tour with two stops in Indiana.

The Globetrotters will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Jan. 14. There will be two shows at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in Indianapolis.

On Jan. 15, the Globetrotters will play in Evansville at 2 p.m. at the Ford Center.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, and the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.

According to the Harlem Globetrotter’s website, the Globetrotters are the world’s basketball team – touring over 400 cities in more than 25 countries. Each Globetrotters game features some of the best athletes on the planet, unmatched fan interaction, incredible ball handling wizardry, the famous Harlem Globetrotters 4-point shot, rim-rattling dunks, and side-splitting comedy.

The Harlem Globetrotters said in a press release “Get ready for a slam-dunk extravaganza as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their triumphant return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse! This is your chance to witness the record-breaking stars of basketball LIVE as they bring an unforgettable blend of DRIBBLING, SPINNING, and DUNKING to the court, taking on their fierce rivals, the Washington Generals.”

The Globetrotters also say that a new feature of this tour is that fans will have the opportunity to take home an official Spalding Harlem Globetrotters basketball or get their hands on the newly designed Harlem Globetrotters Marble Series™ ball on game day.

Harlem Globetrotters officials say the team is the originator of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. The team continues to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world.

