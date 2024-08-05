Harrison Center debuts exhibit at the Indiana State Fair

Portraits of Greatriarchs hang a long building in Martindale-Brightwood Neighborhood. (Photo provided by/ The Harrison Center)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can absorb the legacy and culture of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood through a new art exhibit sponsored by the Harrison Center at the Indiana State Fair.

The Greatriarch exhibit highlights longtime members of the neighborhood through full-scale portraits displayed along the 16th Street corridor, and the exhibit features augmented reality technology.

The Harrison Center is a nonprofit that specializes in the arts, education and other programs to promote cultural development throughout Indianapolis.

Abi Ogle started the project in 2020. New artists including Danielle Harrell, Cierra Johnson and Tashema Davis have continued the project.

Visitors will have an opportunity to support the exhibit by purchasing postcards and other crafts created by artists.

Some of the Greatriarchs will be featured in the parade at 2 p.m. Aug. 8. The Harrison Center will offer interactive drawing session at 1:30 p.m. Aug 8 and 15.

Fairgoers can view the exhibit during the fair, which ends Aug. 18 and is closed on Mondays.

To learn more about the Greatriarchs please visit online.

