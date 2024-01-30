Haters gonna hate, hate, hate: David Letterman voices support for ‘Swelce’

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. Former "Late Show" host David Letterman defended the couple on social media, calling the attention a "positive thing" for a world so ugly. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s confirmed – Indianapolis native and former “Late Show” host David Letterman is a “Lover” of Taylor Swift and her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Variety writes that Letterman took to social media on Monday defending the couple, nicknamed “Swelce” by not only fans, but Kelce himself. “I don’t think in the history of show business … we’ve ever witnessed anything like this. Tremendous!” Letterman said.

Swift has made multiple appearances at many Chiefs games during the past season. Her most recent included her greeting Kelce on the field with a kiss after the Chiefs secured both the AFC Title and their spot in the Super Bowl.

Letterman says that this attention is good for both footballers and Swift, in addition to being “something positive and happy for the world” when “all we hear is nonsense and ugliness.”

“Here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating Travis Kelce,” he said. “The (Kelce) people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football.’ And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with (Kelce). And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!”

Letterman further sent his blessings to the couple, saying, “God bless Taylor Swift and (Travis Kelce).”

The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11.

