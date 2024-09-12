Headless Horseman Festival: Where’s Ichabod Crane?

Headless Horseman Festival with the Headless Horseman following the hayride over a covered bridge at Conner Prairie museum in Fishers, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Conner Prairie)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Called one of Indiana’s biggest fall traditions, the Headless Horseman Festival is returning to Conner Prairie living-history museum.

The fun will be from 5-10 p.m. Thursday through Sundays from Oct. 3-27.

The Sleepy Hollow experience will feature an updated hayride adventure to uncover the mystery of Ichabod Crane’s disappearance. Crane is a fictional character and the protagonist in Washington Irving’s short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” which features Crane’s belief in the Headless Horseman.

The event also will include a midway, a fine art performance, and tastes of Sun King’s exclusive Conner Scary beer.

This year, Conner Prairie will open the gates an hour earlier to allow more daytime hayrides for younger visitors, and to make it easier for families to enjoy the Headless Horseman experience.

Visitors can also enjoy the Trail of Terror, a path through a scary cornfield.

For young children, the Barrel train ride will run, and the Sleepy Hollow Marionette Show, a live DJ, and Sweet Tunes Band will perform.

Tickets for the festival are $26 for nonmembers, free for members, and $5 for an access pass.

The hayride is $10. An access pass to the hayride is $2.