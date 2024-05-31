Hip-hop artist The Pope Adrian Bliss talks merging message with music

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis native and hip-hop artist The Pope Adrian Bless appeared on Thursday’s “Daybreak” to discuss his new album and his journey with mental health.

The Pope, known for his dynamic artistic talents and candid approach to mental health, has released his latest work, the “Emerald” album. It’s his second album of the year following an earlier release in April.

“This is the greatest piece of work that I’ve been able to make in the last two years,” The Pope said. “Sadly, you have to go through a lot of pain and tumultuous triumph to be able to create the material that I’m making right now because it’s more centered around mental health.”

The artist shared that the “Emerald” album focuses on his personal failures and the impact of his actions on others. He emphasized the importance of accountability and seeking help for mental health issues.

“At 33 years old, I can’t afford to lose any more,” he said. “I lost every single thing that mattered to me. When you’re that low to the ground, what do you have left? I have bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder), and major depressive disorder. I can’t talk to regular people but I can get on the microphone and talk to myself. Ironically, there are people that relate and understand.”

The Pope highlighted the shift in societal attitudes toward mental health, noting that in the past, issues were often ignored rather than addressed. Now, he advocates for taking responsibility and growing from one’s experiences.

“Everything I do is mental health-related,” he said. “I believe that I want to tell folks that it’s all right. Just get the help. I had to do it, and I’m a living testimony to be able to say God is good.”

More information about The Pope and his work is on his website and social media platforms.