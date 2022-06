Entertainment

Sanderson Sisters return as Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released

(WISH) — The Sanderson Sisters are set to fly again.

Disney+ has released a teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2.

The movie will see the return of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy to Salem.

Indiana native Doug Jones will also reprise his role as William “Billy” Butcherson.

Hocus Pocus 2 will stream on Disney+ on Sept. 30.