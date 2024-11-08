Holiday Adventure Pass: a festive quest for prizes in Indianapolis, Hamilton County
(WISH) — Tourism organizations serving Indianapolis and Hamilton County have come together to create the Holiday Adventure Pass.
The pass sadly won’t provide discounts to holiday attractions, but will issue credits for checking in at holiday attractions on their phones. Those credits can be redeemed for prizes. The no-cost pass is available now through Dec. 24; just sign up online.
To earn points, phone users must enable “location services” to check in via GPS or PIN at participating locations, said a news release from the government-supported tourism groups’ Visit Indy and Visit Hamilton County. Some of the venues are ticketed attractions, and although the Holiday Adventure Pass does not cover admission costs, “simply visiting a participating venue allows users to accumulate points,” the release said.
One check-in equals one credit, which qualifies for one of 2,000 “special edition” stickers featuring festive local art.
Three check-ins qualify for a one of 500 limited-edition ornaments.
Five check-ins can be turned into a holiday green beanie with the Holiday Adventure Pass logo.
Prizes can be redeemed only at The INDEX, a downtown Indianapolis visitor center and gift shop, and at the Carmel Christkindmarkt on Carter Green in Carmel.
Following is a list of attractions in Indianapolis and Hamilton County where credits can be collected, with links to find out more information.
- A Merry Prairie Holiday at Conner Prairie, Nov. 29-Dec. 22 in Fishers.
- Athenæum Christkindlmarkt, Nov. 29-Dec. 22, in Indianapolis.
- Carmel Christkindmarkt, Nov. 23-Dec. 24.
- Circle of Lights, Soliders & Sailors Monument on Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
- Civic Theatre, in Carmel, which will feature “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas Nov. 29-Dec. 24.
- Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art’s Jingle Rails, a model-sized “locomotive wonderland,” Nov. 16-Jan. 20 in Indianapolis.
- Indiana Historical Society’s Festival of Trees, more than 80 decorated trees, Nov. 15-Jan. 4 in Indianapolis.
- Indiana State Museum’s Celebration Crossing, an event for children and their families, Nov. 29-Jan. 5 in Indianapolis. Other Celebration Crossing events include an adult-exclusive one and another for Kwanzaa.
- Indiana Repertory Theatre “A Christmas Carol,” Nov. 16-Dec. 24 in Indianapolis.
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, which has “Elf in Concert” Nov 16-17, a playing of the movie “Elf” with music played live; and Yuletide Celebration Dec. 6-23.
- Indianapolis Zoo’s Christmas at the Zoo Nov. 23-Jan. 5.
- Newfield’s Winterlights Nov. 23-Jan. 5 in Indianapolis.
- Nickel Plate Express Reindeer Express, a train ride from Noblesville to Arcadia with holiday specialties.
- The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis’ Whimsical WinterFaire for young children on Dec. 3.
- The Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, which will have “A Motown Christmas” on Nov. 14; the Indiana Ballet Conservatory’s “The Nutcracker” on Nov. 30-Dec. 1; “Cherry Poppin’ Daddies: WWII Tiki Xmas Canteen” on Dec. 5; “The Four Phantoms: Holiday Show” on Dec. 6; “Jane Lynch’s A Swingin’ Little Christmas” on Dec. 7; Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s “Family Pops: A Viennese Christmas” on Dec. 15; Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s “Handel’s Messiah”: and Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s “Festival of Carols” Dec. 20-22.
Visit Indy gets support from the Indianapolis city government and Indianapolis Convention Center.
The Hamilton County Tourism Board oversees Visit Hamilton County.
Statements
“The Holiday Adventure Pass provides visitors with an engaging way to explore a wide range of holiday attractions in both counties while earning prizes to commemorate their visit. This initiative is timely and will help drive additional visitors into Central Indiana, ultimately driving additional spending to support the hospitality industry.”
Chris Gahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Visit Indy
“This partnership allows both destinations to create an enriching holiday experience for residents and visitors. From beloved annual traditions to fresh new highlights, each stop celebrates our communities’ unique charm and spirit, creating memories that will last well after the holiday season.”
Ashley Ledford, marketing and promotions director of Hamilton County Tourism