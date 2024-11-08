Holiday Adventure Pass: a festive quest for prizes in Indianapolis, Hamilton County

(WISH) — Tourism organizations serving Indianapolis and Hamilton County have come together to create the Holiday Adventure Pass.

The pass sadly won’t provide discounts to holiday attractions, but will issue credits for checking in at holiday attractions on their phones. Those credits can be redeemed for prizes. The no-cost pass is available now through Dec. 24; just sign up online.

To earn points, phone users must enable “location services” to check in via GPS or PIN at participating locations, said a news release from the government-supported tourism groups’ Visit Indy and Visit Hamilton County. Some of the venues are ticketed attractions, and although the Holiday Adventure Pass does not cover admission costs, “simply visiting a participating venue allows users to accumulate points,” the release said.

One check-in equals one credit, which qualifies for one of 2,000 “special edition” stickers featuring festive local art.

Three check-ins qualify for a one of 500 limited-edition ornaments.

Five check-ins can be turned into a holiday green beanie with the Holiday Adventure Pass logo.

Prizes can be redeemed only at The INDEX, a downtown Indianapolis visitor center and gift shop, and at the Carmel Christkindmarkt on Carter Green in Carmel.

Following is a list of attractions in Indianapolis and Hamilton County where credits can be collected, with links to find out more information.

Visit Indy gets support from the Indianapolis city government and Indianapolis Convention Center.

The Hamilton County Tourism Board oversees Visit Hamilton County.

Statements

“The Holiday Adventure Pass provides visitors with an engaging way to explore a wide range of holiday attractions in both counties while earning prizes to commemorate their visit. This initiative is timely and will help drive additional visitors into Central Indiana, ultimately driving additional spending to support the hospitality industry.” Chris Gahl, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Visit Indy