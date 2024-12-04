“Snow Fever: A Christmas Karaoke” comes to Phoenix Theatre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new holiday comedy is brining quirky characters and festive chaos to an Indianapolis theater.

Grant Niezgodski and Austin Hookfin, two cast members of the play, joined Daybreak to talk about “Snow Fever: A Christmas Karaoke” coming to the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Center.

It’s a play that takes place in the middle of snowy Montana, where a band of characters try to make a Christmas like no other at a backwater bar.

“It really focuses on some flawed characters under some unique circumstances who are trying to sort of navigate their issues and find their purpose in life. There may or may not be a little bit of karaoke involved,” Niezgodski said.

“Snow Fever” is an immersive production, Hookfin said, “we have tables that are kind of on stage where viewers can sit on stage with us. We’ll be walking right by.”

“During the preshow we’re actually going to be serving drinks as our character.

A good mix of holiday hits and familiar karaoke songs will be in the play. The whole cast is excited for the chance to sing Karaoke on stage.

“I love karaoke. I’ve met a lot of my friends from doing karaoke, and it’s just a fun experience to do where a lot of people who love to sing and love to make friends hang out … and let your feelings out.” Hookfin said.

“Snow Fever: A Christmas Karaoke” debuts Dec. 6 and runs through Dec. 22.