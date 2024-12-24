Children’s book by local author celebrates the power of kindness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are a time for kindness, reflection, and new beginnings, making it the perfect season for a story that celebrates the power of giving.

Sharon Smith, a Hoosier author, joined Daybreak on Christmas Eve to spread the message of kindness and finding beauty within from her children’s book, “Hugo the Blackbird Gets His Red Wing: A Story of Giving and Receiving.”

The story follows Hugo, a blackbird who dreams of having the brilliance of a red cardinal.

Set in the whimsical Whispering Woods, Hugo embarks on a journey of small acts of kindness that teach him a powerful lesson: true beauty isn’t about appearance, but about the generosity and compassion we show to others.

“One of the lessons he learns is that you kind of earn your ‘wing’ through giving. You receive so much more in return,” Smith said.

Smith’s book stands out not just for its touching message, but also for its vibrant illustrations by D.D. Scott.

She believes it offers a much-needed break from the negativity often surrounding young audiences today.

“I wanted to get back to a fundamental message—leading with kindness, looking to your heart, and following it. I think it’s a universal idea that’s needed now more than ever,” she said.

The book is also deeply personal for Smith, who has worked in communications for over 25 years.

Smith originally wrote the story as a fourth grader for a young authors’ conference in Fort Wayne, but she decided to revisit and publish it decades later.

She dedicated “Hugo the Blackbird Gets His Red Wing: A Story of Giving and Receiving” to her father, who inspired her love of reading, and her mother, whom she credits for always seeing her potential.

“To my parents—my dad, who taught me the love of reading, and my mom, who often saw in me what I failed to see in myself,” Smith’s dedication reads.

Smith hopes the book sparks joy and imagination in readers of all ages, encouraging them to reflect on the simple yet powerful acts kindness.

“Even though there are words of wisdom in the story, it’s really about having a fun ride with Hugo. I wish that for everyone who picks up the book, no matter their age,” Smith said.

To add Smith’s book to your reading list, click here.