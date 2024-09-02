Hoosiers hangout jazzes up Labor Day celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jazz Kitchen on Monday hosted its yearly neighborhood jazz hangout called the Labor Day Street Fair.

The event has become a staple on Labor Day for many Hoosiers eagerly anticipating live music and good vibes.

David Lee, owner of The Jazz Kitchen, “I bet you we have, I don’t know, if 800 to 1,000 people may come and go throughout the day. It gets pretty packed. It starts kind of medium, and by 8 (p.m.), it’s complete.”

Attendees were treated to dynamic music performances that infused rhythmic beats with vibrant movements, and created a lively and engaging holiday.

The event was born after a gentleman named Pete Pimkin owned a club in the 1980s, long before The Jazz Kitchen started the Labor Day Street Fair. Lee said, “Then, we took it over when we began the Jazz Kitchen in 1994. So, it’s been a long tradition on this corner for a while.”

One of the event’s highlights has been the high-energy Latin jazz, salsa, and Latin pop music led by Pavel Polanco-Safadit, a longtime attendee and community musician.

Restaurants around the area, especially Yats, combined with The Jazz Kitchen to put on the fantastic Labor Day event.

Some at the event expressed their love for the sense of community and camaraderie, while others reveled letting loose and grooving to the musicians’ tunes.

Polanco-Safadit said, “Our contributions are the flavor of Latin music, and we add some pop, Latin-infused American songs. So, people love it!”

“Just come! 54th and College, baby! That’s it!”

The Labor Day Street Fair will end at 8 p.m. Monday.