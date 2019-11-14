Hospital dresses newborns in red cardigans for Cardigan Day in honor of Mister Rogers

PITTSBURGH (WISH) — It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood in Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh surprised the wife of Mister Rogers with several bundles of joy who were decked out in cute, crimson, crocheted cardigans — an homage to Mister Rogers.

The surprise was in honor of Cardigan Day, also known as World Kindness Day.

The day was designed to encourage others to attempt to make the world a better place.

Joanne Rogers, Fred Rogers’ wife, stopped by the women’s hospital for the celebration.

Fred and Joanne were college sweethearts and were married until Fred’s death in 2003.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood first aired nationally from Pittsburgh in 1968.