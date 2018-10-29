Hulu: What’s coming and going in November

(WSPA) – A big selection of movies are coming to Hulu in November – including many of the James Bond films.

Here’s a full list of titles headed to (and leaving) the streaming service:

November 1

K -Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)

Sailer Moon -Complete Season 3 (Dubbed)

Six -Complete Season 2

10 to Midnight (1983)

28 Days Later (2002)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

The Accused (1988)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)

A View to Kill (1985)

Albert (2016)

Alice (1990)

Amelie (2001)

Bachelor Party (1984)

Barbie Mariposa and Her Butterfly Fairy Friends (2008)

Barbie The Pearl Princess (2014)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Birdcage (1997)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Blue Chips (1994)

Boo 2! A Medea Halloween (2017)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Carnage Park (2016)

De-Lovely (2004)

Death Wish (1974)

Death Wish 3 (1985)

Death Wish IV: The Crackdown (1987)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Diamonds are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dr. No (1962)

Dysfunktional Family (2003)

Existenz (1999)

The Faculty (1998)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Four Rooms (1995)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Gloria (2014)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hoosiers (1986)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel 2 (2007)

The Interpreter (2005)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Italian for Beginners (2000)

Jane Eyre (2011)

Joey (1988)

Johnny Reno (1966)

K2 (1991)

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

License to Kill (1989)

Like Water (2012)

Little Black Book (2004)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Little Odessa (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord of War (2005)

Made (2001)

The Magnificent Seven Ride (1972)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Map of the Human Heart (1992)

The Mighty (1998)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

The Mod Squad (1999)

Moonraker (1979)

Mullholland Falls (1996)

Never Back Down (2008)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Phantoms (1998)

Pleasantville (1998)

Radio Days (1987)

The Red Violin (1999)

Rescue Dawn (2006)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Rob Roy (1995)

Santa Hunters (2014)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Soapdish (1991)

Soufra (2017)

Species: the Awakening (2007)

Supercop (1996)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Thunderball (1965)

Tiny Christmas (2017)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Wicker Park (2004)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

You Only Live Twice (1967)



November 2

Into The Dark: Flesh & Blood -Episode 2 Premiere

Dietland -Complete Season 1

Wonder (2017)



November 3

Vanderpump Rules -Complete Season 6

Kick-Ass (2010)

Larger Than Life (2018)

An Ordinary Man (2017)



November 6

Top Chef -Complete Season 15



November 7

Europa Report (2013)



November 8

Under the Tree (2018)



November 9

Married With Children -Complete Seasons 1-11



November 10

Big Hero 6 (2014)



November 11

Monster’s Ball (2001)



November 12

The Little Death (2014)

The Wolfpack (2015)



November 13

Bigfoot (2018)

Keepers of the Magic (2018)

Killer Bees (2018)



November 15

Hip-Hop Houdini

12 Dog Days Till Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Kiss II (2011)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016)

Angels in the Snow (2015)

Back to Christmas (2014)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Belle (2013)

Christmas with the Andersons (2016)

Dust 2 Glory (2018)

Girlfriends of Christmas Past (2016)

Holly’s Holiday (2012)

Luis & The Aliens (2018)

Married by Christmas (2016)

My Dad is Scrooge (2014)

My Santa (2013)

Naughty & Nice (2014)

Rodeo & Juliet (2015)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

The March Sisters at Christmas (2012)

The Secret of the Nutcracker (2007)



November 16

The Bisexual -Complete Season 1 Premiere

Holly Hobbie -Complete Season 1 Premiere

Dept. Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016)

Dept Q: The Absent One (2016)

Dept. Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes (2016)



November 18

Nina’s World -Complete Season 2

Hero (Ying Xiong) (2002)

The Condemned (2007)



November 20

Aliens and Agenda 21 (2018)



November 21

Box of Moonlight (1997)

Damascus Cover (2018)



November 22

Hollywood Game Night -Season 6 Premiere



November 23

Baskets -Complete Season 3



November 24

Downsizing (2017)



November 28

Best of Enemies (2015)



November 29

Mighty Magiswords -Complete Season 1B

Harry Brown (2009)



November 30

Broken Star (2018)

Daylight’s End (2016)

Scenic Route (2013)

The Remains (2016)

Undrafted (2016)

LEAVING IN NOVEMBER