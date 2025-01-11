First 9 celebrities announced for the Indiana Comic Convention 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Comic Convention is building it’s lineup for the March 14 weekend.

Held at the Indiana Convention Center, nine celebrities have been announced to appear at the Indiana Comic Convention, including Rainn Wilson, Vincent D’Onofrio, William Shatner, Paige O’Hara, Priscilla Presley, Katee Sackhoff, Anika Noni Rose, Katey Sagal and Ernie Hudson.

The convention will feature guest from geek and pop culture movies, tv shows, gaming, books and more.

Attendees will be able to see their favorite celebrities, artist, or authors in panels, or even meet them for pictures and autographs.

“This first round of celebrity guest announcements is just the tip of the iceberg,” Dan Farr, Indiana Comic Convention show producer, said.

“We’re so excited about this year’s convention and as good as these first nine guests are, there are still big surprises coming as we lead into a pop culture celebration that promises to be the best yet,” he said.

The full breakdown of the first 9 celebrities announced can be found below:

Wilson is an actor, comedian, director, producer and writer. While he is best known for his role as Dwight Schrute in the U.S. version of “The Office,” he’s also appeared in “Galaxy Quest,” “Almost Famous,” “Full Frontal,” and “Six Feet Under.” In 2008, he co-founded a digital media company called SoulPancake and in 2015 he published his autobiography, “The Bassoon King.”

D’Onofrio has had a long career in both TV and movies. He most recently starred as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Additionally, other notable roles include “Full Metal Jacket,” “Men In Black: The Series,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” and “Jurassic Park”.

Shatner is best known for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek franchise. In addition to Star Trek, he’s also starred in a number of TV shows, including “The Practice,” “Boston Legal,” “Better Late Than Never” and “Third Rock from the Sun.”

O’Hara began her career as a Broadway actress when she portrayed Ellie May Chipley in the musical “Showboat”. She made her motion picture debut in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” where she voiced the film’s heroine, Belle. Following the critical and commercial success of “Beauty and the Beast,” O’Hara reprised her role as Belle in the film’s two direct-to-video follow-ups, “Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas” and “Belle’s Magical World”.

Presley starred in the “Naked Gun” trilogy. She played Jenna Wade in the TV show “Dallas” and is the ex-wife of Elvis Presley and the co-founder of Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Sackhoff has starred in a number of fan-favorite TV shows including the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Longmire,” “The Flash,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and as a voice actor where she voiced Kryze in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

Noni Rose is best known for voicing Tiana, Disney’s first Black Princess, in “The Princess and the Frog”. She was named a Disney Legend in 2011. Rose starred as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film “Dreamgirls” where her contribution to the film’s soundtrack earned her a nomination for a Grammy Award.

Sagal is best known for her role as Peggy Bundy on “Married … with Children.” In Addition to “Married … with Children,” Sagal starred in “Futurama,” “8 Simple Rules,” “Sons of Anarchy” for which she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Drama in 2011. She currently stars in “The Conners.”

Hudson is best known for his role as Winston Zeddemore in the “Ghostbusters” franchise. Hudson has also acted in the films “Leviathan,” “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle,” “The Crow,” “Airheads,” “The Basketball Diaries,” “Congo,” “Miss Congeniality,” and “The Ron Clark Story.”

Leading up to the convention in March, more guest will be announced including stars from Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90’s Sitcoms, cartoons and more.