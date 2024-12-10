‘A Christmas Carol’ brings holiday magic to the Indiana Repertory Theatre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “A Christmas Carol”, one of Indianapolis’ most beloved holiday traditions, is returning to the stage at the Indiana Repertory Theatre this season.

The production, which runs through Christmas Eve, promises to bring the classic Dickens tale to life with memorable performances, stunning visuals, and that unmistakable holiday spirit.

Stars of the production arrived on Daybreak to share the magic that will be coming to the stage. Including Rob Johansen, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge, and Henry Kirk and Junie O’Meara Gaines, who share the role of Tiny Tim and Young Scrooge.

Johansen returns for his fourth year playing Scrooge, “I love this story and the journey it takes audiences on. This role and this show remind me why storytelling is so powerful. I always get inspired by how this story continues to connect with every generation.”

While Johansen has played the role of Scrooge multiple times, he brings fresh energy to the classic story with each performance. His perspective on Scrooge’s journey is rooted in simplicity and the transformative themes that make this story timeless.

“We’ve all got a little bit of Scrooge in us. This story has a way of helping us reflect on the meaning of generosity and community. It’s a reminder for all of us,” Johansen said.

For Johansen, the joy of this show is amplified when he interacts with the audience.

“I love when I get to connect with the community. When I say, ‘I’ll raise your salary’ to Bob Cratchit, there’s always a special moment when the audience laughs and cheers. This connection keeps this tradition alive,” Johansen said.

Kirk and Gaines, who alternate performances, also bring their own energy to the production. The two share the roles of Tiny Tim and Young Scrooge, making each show unique with their performances.

“It’s a great way to engage with the community during the holiday season. We just love being able to tell this story and celebrate this Indianapolis tradition with so many families,” Kirk said.

Gaines echoed the same excitement, noting her favorite part of the story involves the comedic tension between Scrooge and Bob Cratchit as they interact in key moments of the production.

“It’s just such a joyful part of the show,” she said.

This version of “A Christmas Carol” has become a staple in Indianapolis, combining rich storytelling with powerful performances and community engagement. The show runs through Christmas Eve, and it’s recommended for third grade children and older.