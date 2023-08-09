Indiana State Fair closed for night due to storms

A sign to welcome people to the midway is shown July 27, 2023, prior to the start of the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storms with heavy rain and the potential for more have closed the Indiana State Fair for the rest of the day.

The fair also announced Wednesday night that the free concert by Three Dog Night is canceled.

The National Weather Service had not reported any severe storms in central Indiana through 6 p.m. Wednesday, but had issued a flood watch through 4 a.m. Thursday for much of the area.

It’s at least the second time the state fair closed its gates during the 2023 fair due to weather. The fair on July 28 delayed by two hours its opening day until 11 a.m.

Monday night’s weather forecast also caused the Indy Eleven to postpone by two hours the start of Wednesday’s game against Birmingham Legion FC at the downtown Indianapolis Carroll Stadium. The kickoff was reset for 9 p.m. That matchup is set to air on WISH-TV.

