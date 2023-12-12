Indiana State Museum to host ‘TAY/gate’ for Eras Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Swifties will have something extra to celebrate as the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites prepare to host “TAY/gate,” a preconcert tailgate for next year’s performance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Taylor Swift’s record-setting Eras Tour will be making its way to Indianapolis on Nov. 1-3. The museum will celebrate her coming by hosting “TAY\gate” from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

According to a press release, attendees can enjoy food, themed cocktails and mocktails, bracelet trading, DJ entertainment, karaoke, local vendors, and more. Plus, swifties can upgrade to the VIP experience that will include dedicated bars, additional food, and special vendor experiences, including hair and makeup touch-ups.

Tickets for the all-age event will go on sale at noon on Wednesday and are priced at $40 per person for general admission and $90 per person for VIP. To purchase, click here.