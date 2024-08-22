Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival returns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival returns for its fifth anniversary this weekend.

The festival will kick off at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the Indy Arts Center, 867 E. 67th St., but that is only one of the two venues being used for this year. The other is the Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant at 1238 Windsor St. The festival will run from Friday evening to Sunday.

The festival will highlights historical figures, social justice movements, and filmmakers for their impact on film.

The Spotlight Award, which debuted in 2022, recognizes filmmakers for their outstanding direction and production of documentary films that positively shed light on the Black experience and inspire continued cultural discourse. This award is given annually to a filmmaker who displays artistic excellence and dedication to their craft, sharing unseen stories about the Black community.

This year’s Spotlight Award winner, film producer and director Pemon Rami, will be honored on the festival’s opening night.