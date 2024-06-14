Indianapolis is final American stop on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are just over 140 days until Taylor Swift takes over the Circle City with her Eras Tour, and we now know Indianapolis will be her final American city on the tour. Swift announced at her show in Liverpool Thursday evening that the tour is coming to an end in December.

After Indy, Swift finishes the tour in Canada. In all, she will have performed 152 shows spanning five continents. As a reminder, she will take over Lucas Oil Stadium starting Nov. 1 and ending Nov. 3.