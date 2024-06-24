Indianapolis lands 2025 Royal Rumble, future WrestleMania & Summer Slam events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Now that the splashing is over with at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis is set to announce a new event to the sports calendar.

The Indiana Sports Corp and city leaders will hold a press conference Monday morning at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They will formally announce a new partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment.

In a press release, ISC says it will host three of the WWE’s signature events.

The lineup starts with the Royal Rumble in 2025. The deal also includes the rights to host future WrestleMania and Summer Slam events.

Monday morning, trucks wrapped with images of popular WWE personalities were seen entering and leaving the fieldhouse. Officials for the company are already in Indianapolis for its signature TV show “WWE Monday Night Raw.”

Last week, Mayor Joe Hoggest fueled speculation about the deal in a post to X. It contained a picture of WWE Hall-of-Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan.

That picture was taken when Hogsett was Indiana’s Secretary of State in 1992, the last time WrestleMania was in Indianapolis. More than 60,000 fans attended WrestleMania VIII at the old Hoosier Dome.

WISH-TV will soon be the exclusive broadcast home of WWE’s NXT program. It premieres Tuesday, October 1.

The partnership also includes WWE Raw, SmackDown, and other live events hosted throughout the state.

Monday’s announcement is set to start at 11 a.m. Tune into WISH-TV’s Midday newscast for more information.