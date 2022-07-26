Entertainment

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum opens exhibit of helmets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit opens Tuesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

“Sleek: The Art of the Helmet” will features 27 helmets. Nine helmets will be from racing history, nine will be from current drivers, and nine more were designed by local artists. The artists are from different artistic mediums, range from age 18-65, and live in Indianapolis, Franklin, Lafayette and Winamac.

The exhibition explores many themes such as art, engineering, and storytelling.

Amiah Mims, guest curator at the IMS Museum, told News 8, on Monday, “I definitely wanted there to be a different variety of different mediums, you know. We have acrylic painters. We have oil painters. We have jewelry makers and photographers as well. So, it’s a good mix of different mediums, and I just wanted to make sure we including all of those.”

The artist-created helmets will be auctioned off upon the exhibition’s close in early 2023.