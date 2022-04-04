Entertainment

Indianapolis native among all-Black production staff for Oscars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Oscars made waves last week, but it also made history.

The show for the first time was headed up by acclaimed producer Will Packer and an all-Black production staff, many of them graduates of historically Black colleges and universities.

One Indianapolis native was there to experience it: David Nixon Jr. is an Arsenal Technical High School grad. He worked on the show as a production assistant.

Nixon said graduate school and some internships — one with the Emmys– helped set him up for the opportunity. “But, what I liked about it is that even tough it incorporated Black voices and Black culture through out the show, it still was the Oscars. It had some cultural tweaks, different cultural perspectives on some thing that’s still prestige.”

He said he hopes the success encourages other award shows to diversify their production staffs.