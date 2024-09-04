Indianapolis Opera opens 50th season with free concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Opera is celebrating 50 years, and it’s kicking off its big anniversary season with a show that won’t cost you a thing.

The seventh annual free Opera in the Park will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park.

Organizers says local rising opera stars will perform alongside the Indianapolis Opera resident artists and chorus members.

David Craig Starkey, general director of Indianapolis Opera, told News 8 on “Daybreak,” “Every year, that is our mission, to be free to our citizens and that there is literally no barrier. There’s no reason for someone not to be able to come. The weather is going to be perfect; your meteorologist is promising that, and what a beautiful atmosphere in one of our oldest parks in Indianapolis and for us to hear all these different people in and around our city and celebrating that and the kickoff of our season.”

The next events to celebrate the 50th season will be in October in Indianapolis and in November in Carmel.

This story was created from a script from WISH-TV.