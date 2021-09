Entertainment

Indianapolis Opera performing ‘Sing Me a Story’ at Basile Opera Center

The Indianapolis Opera is hosting "Sing Me a Story" at the Basile Opera Center on Sept. 19, 2021. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Opera)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Opera is hosting “Sing Me a Story” at the Basile Opera Center Sunday afternoon.

The show is Indy Opera’s fall music education preview performance.

It features both new and familiar stories from opera and musical theater.

Doors open at 2:30 and the show begins at 3:00.

Admission is free but reservations are required. Tickets can be reserved online.

Attendance is capped at 100 people.