Entertainment

Indianapolis Symphonic Choir preparing for Festival of Carols

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis musical tradition is back in person after a year off due to the pandemic.

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s Festival of Carols begins Dec. 15.

Conductor Michael Davis came on Daybreak to provide a sneak peek of the performance with the help of some of the choir’s members and discuss the group’s excitement about returning to in-person concerts.

Visit the choir’s website to learn more and purchase tickets.