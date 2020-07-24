Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 2020-21 indoor concert season canceled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 2020-21 indoor concert season has been canceled.

The management team and orchestra committee announced the decision Friday.

“While our mutual desire is to return world-class music to a city that has been upended by the events of the last few months, we recognize the challenges presented to the ISO by the pandemic and unforeseen economic pressures,” a statement sent to News 8 read.

According to the statement, ISO is committed to “exploring creative ways to continue to connect” with patrons.

A discussion on how the musicians will be supported will soon be discussed, according to the joint statement.

Further developments amid the pandemic will be announced as they become available.

Full statement from ISO management team and orchestra committee:

