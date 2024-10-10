Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra celebrates 40 years of calling the Circle home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has marked 40 years on Monument Circle at the Hilbert Circle Theatre, and they have a busy weekend planned to celebrate.

From multiple concerts lined up to their Day of Giving fundraiser, music is promised soar through the Hilbert Circle Theatre Friday and Saturday.

James Johnson, the chief executive officer of the orchestra, says the theatre was built in 1916, and the I.S.O. has called it home since 1984. “This is an iconic place for the orchestra to call home,” he said.

Johnson says the orchestra is excited to celebrate, and will do so through their Rhapsody in Blue concert. Conducted by Jack Everly, the ISO musicians will bring to life Gershwin’s eclectic classical-and-jazz composition, which turns 100 this year. After the concert, the musicians will be available for a meet-and-greet.

Along with the concerts, the ISO will host a Day of Giving. This year’s goal is $50,000, and funds raised will go toward supporting the orchestra and its many programs.

“If we reach that goal, we unlock an additional $20,000. This supports the ISO concerts, education programs, and community outreach. We hope the community will respond,” Johnson said.

