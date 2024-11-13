Winter Wanderland celebrates the holidays with downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is getting started as Downtown Indy Inc. launches Winter Wanderland, a campaign to highlight Indy’s Circle of Lights and more holiday events including a performance by “America’s Got Talent” winner Richard Goodall.
The nonprofit Downtown Indy is aiming to make this year’s Circle of Lights special with a live show featuring “AGT” Season 19 winner Richard Goodall, a Terre Haute native, with local performers.
The 62nd event at Monument Circle starts Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. Listen to Goodall and see the winter lights kick on.
Downtown Indy wants to make the area a top holiday destination by highlighting all the events happening in the city from Nov. 15-Jan. 26.
Winter Wanderland events include:
- Circle of Lights presented by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 481 (Nov. 29-Jan. 10).
- Athenaeum Christkindlmarkt (Nov. 29-Dec. 22).
- Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo (Nov. 23-Jan. 5).
- Eiteljorg Museum Jingle Rails (Nov. 16-Jan. 20).
- Elevance Health Rink Ice Skating on Bicentennial Unity Plaza (Nov. 22-Jan. 26).
- Indiana Historical Society Festival of Trees (Nov. 15-Jan. 4).
- Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra “Yuletide Celebration” (Dec. 6-23).
- Indiana Repertory Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol” (Nov. 18-Dec. 24).
- Indiana State Museum Celebration Crossing (Nov. 29-Jan. 5).