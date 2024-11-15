Indianapolis Zoo welcomes Giant Tortoises in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be a slow crawl to Memorial Day Weekend 2025 as two giants are coming to the Indianapolis Zoo. The zoo is celebrating Giant Tortoises joining their family.

Two of the world’s largest tortoise species, Galapagos and Aldabra tortoises, are coming to the Indianapolis Zoo. Guests will have opportunities to come face-to-face with these giants, which can measure up to four feet long and weigh several hundred pounds.

Indianapolis is invited to come out of their shells for Zoobilation 2025: Giant Shellabration.

Tickets for the fundraising event go on sale on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. on the Zoo’s website. The event will take place Jun. 13.

The black-tie event raises money to care for the Zoo’s 1,400 animals and 4,800 plant, along with funding the Indianapolis Zoo’s global conservation work.

The Indianapolis Zoo is the largest privately funded zoo in the U.S.