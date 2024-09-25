Indiana’s singing janitor Richard Goodall wins ‘America’s Got Talent’

In this image released on September 24, 2024, Heidi Klum and Richard Goodall at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Finale Results Show Pre-Taped Red Carpet held at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana janitor Richard Goodall, who earned one of Heidi Klum’s golden buzzers, was declared the season 19 winner of “America’s Got Talent” on Tuesday.

Goodall walked away with the title and the grand prize of $1 million. He also revealed that he had recently gotten married to his partner, Ang.

Goodall performed Journey’s 1981 hit ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ with members of the band before he was announced as the winner.