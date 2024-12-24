Indy Christmas Caroling Big Band brings joy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For 11 years, the nonprofit Indy Christmas Caroling Big Band has packed its musicians into people’s homes, shopping malls, nursing homes and fire stations to cheer up people, especially ones who have had a tough year.

On Tuesday morning before Christmas Eve, the band stopped by Carol Wagner’s home. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, and a friend had reached out to the band for some holiday cheer.

Wagner said, “I barely said the word ‘cancer’ because I wanted to stay on the positive side. We had so many people loving and supporting us that I had to stay positive because of them.”

More than 40 volunteer musicians played Christmas music in jazz style — complete with trumpets, saxophones, drums — and singers performed for Wagner.

“Even though, I’ve gone through cancer this year and it’s a rough time, the blessings outweigh what I went through, and today is one of those (days). How cool is it to go through Christmas Day after someone did something like this?.”

Wagner’s husband was by her side and her grandkids swayed as the band played.

Band director and founder Daniel Nix hand selects each stop. He tells News 8 the goal is “to see the joy that we spread to people’s faces.

“It’s to see the happiness we’re able to give people for just a moment.”

Their next stop Tuesday was a home in Fishers. The carolers took Carolyn Carter by surprise. She said, “I thought maybe a couple of carolers showing up, not a whole bus and carload of people. I didn’t realize how many cars out front.”

She, too, had a difficult year. “I lost both of my parents, and so we had a friend surprise us with this amazing band to come bring cheer to myself and my family, and this was amazing. It was beautiful!”

The band says more than 60 volunteers from around the country gathered this year to uplift people through music. Maria Nix, Daniel’s sister and the band coordinator, said, “Our hope one day is to grow this where its not just on Christmas Eve but it’s in July, in August.”