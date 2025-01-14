IndyFringe’s Div(x) Fellowship applications now open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Performers and creators, it’s your time to shine! IF (Indy Fringe) Theatre is calling for applicants for the Div(x) Fest Fellowship, a program that offers a unique opportunity to reimagine how stories are told.

Max McCreary, director of audience engagement at IF Theatre, joined Daybreak to put the spotlight on this year’s expanded fellowship.

The Div(x) program evolved since its start in 2011, “We’ve shifted from focusing solely on playwriting to creating the only educational playground for devised theater for adult learners here in Indianapolis,” McCreary said.

Formerly known as Diva Fest, the program now celebrates marginalized genders in theater with a fresh approach: devised theater.

Devised theater is a collaborative process where actors, designers, playwrights, and directors work together as equals to create a production—no script required.

McCreary emphasized that this inclusive, team-based approach allows for diverse voices and experiences to shape the final performance.

This year’s fellowship will select four to six creators, each receiving $600 to develop their work between March and August. Their productions will debut as part of the 20th anniversary of the IndyFringe Festival, a central Indiana arts staple.

Fellows will also retain royalties from their productions, making this a rare opportunity for emerging creatives.

Applications for the Div(x) Fellowship are open now through Jan. 31, with interviews kicking off the first week of February.