Indy Latina Artists to showcase themes of Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Latina Artists provide a platform for their artwork to be seen and celebrated in Circle City.

An October juried art exhibit at the Lost Dog Gallery will showcase the themes of love and pain inspired by the lives of historical Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

Mary Mindiola, a Venezuelan artist who is co-founder of Indy Latina Artists, said, “This show is very challenging because this is the first show where we will unite pain and love together. We are showing Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera as examples. They had a very up-and-down relationship.”

Mindiola’s work will be in the exhibit. “I make art out of magazine prints only. I don’t use paint. This is all used from magazine paper. I am a ‘recyclist,’ and this is why we are using gallons of milk to show that everything can be reused to maybe, in a way, show love for our planet because we are in a chaotic world.”

Mindiola’s art expresses love using recycled items to create multilayered collages. “We took a trip to the Caribbean, and I saw with my own eyes how much garbage and plastic is in the waters. I was shocked, and when I came back from that trip I was depressed.”

The method has dramatically sparked her interest in humankind’s effect on nature, and she hopes to inspire others to alleviate pain by transforming trash into art.

Mindiola said about the upcoming exhibit, “We have a lot of talent here. We have a group of 18 ladies from the Caribbean, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, and Colombia who are showing their work. This is also going to be a very colorful show.”

The goal of Indy Latina Artists is to amplify the voices of Latina artists in Indianapolis and shed light on their passion and revolutionary spirit. The collective hopes its exhibit ignites a transformative experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional art and leaves a lasting impact.

“It’s a small community. We need help and support; that’s what we seek and exposure,” Mindiola said.

Amor y Dolor: Stoicism, Passion, and Revolution will open Oct. 4 and 5 with a reception from 6-9 p.m. The exhibit will run through the month. The gallery is in downtown Indianapolis at 1040 E. New York St.