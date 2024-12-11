Indy Moms: Give the gift of experiences

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas isn’t just a material holiday. Instead of worrying about the perfect gift, why not try out giving an experience to loved ones.

Kait Baumgartner, from Indianapolis Moms, joined Daybreak to talk about how instead of wrapping up your holiday gifts, you can take your family to events this season.

“These are great gifts that you’re creating that experience, and it’s going to last a lifetime. Creating those memories, put it on the calendar instead of just putting it in the corner,” Baumgartner said.

Baumgartner recommends getting a family membership that lasts all year, so everyone – kids and grandparents included – can enjoy a day out.

“Think of a membership to the zoo, think of Conner Prairie, think of the museum. These are great because, again, they last the entire year and you can go multiple times with your family,” Baumgartner said.

For the sports fans, Baumgartner said there’s plenty of tickets you can get, either for the Colts, Pacers, or the Fever, “We have so many sports teams that we can check out.”

To help you stay on budget this holiday season, Baumgartner created a list of things to do in different price ranges, from $25 or less, all the way up to more than $100.

To read the full column, please visit online at Indianapolis Moms.