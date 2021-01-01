Indy musicians perform virtually on New Year’s Eve to raise money for others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers staying on New Year’s Eve could still get their groove on from the comfort of their living rooms.

Local artists were performing in streaming music festival at citysound.tv.

City Sound New Year’s Eve started as a simple idea between organizers Ross Phillips and Daniel Giffin. Both were out of work in the enterainment industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They wanted to host an online event showcasing Indianapolis DJs and raise money for a local homeless outreach program.

News 8 photographer Andrew Garrison shared an inside look of Thursday night’s online streaming event.

Phillips said, “Leading up to this point, it was just, you know, travelling around all the time, doing shows all over the country. Then COVID hit, and we had to change gears a little bit. I started getting into virtual environment design, more software work.”

As far as the entertainment industry goes, he said, “it’s been a challenge honestly. It’s been crazy for everyone. Artists are hurting, venues are hurting. But at the end of the day, there are people that need more help than we do.”

Phillips said, “Wwe use a software from Germany called Syncronorm. We basically put the artist in a 3-D environment from the green screen footage, and what that allows us to do is build a lighting rig just like you would see on any concert. We can do it all. We can build whatever we want.”

Giffin said, “It’s really cool to see how many artists are coming together and donating their time for the cause. It’s been a weird year for everybody, but we’re just super thankful that we can do something for somebody else who has it a lot worse than we do.”

Phillips said, “We’re benefiting a local organization called The PourHouse. We have a GoFundMe page, as well as links to donate to the Pourhouse directly and on the stream site. Obviously not everybody is in a position to donate financially right now, but there are many ways people can help out with food, clothing and extra coats.”

Giffin said, “It’s given me a lot of extra time to stay at home and think through ‘OK, what’s the next step? What am I doing with my life?’ And this is just a really cool opportunity, too, for me to use the gifts and skills that I have in my career to benefit and help other people. I’m really grateful to be a part of it”.

At last check, the GoFundMe page has raised more than $5,600.

