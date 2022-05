Entertainment

Indy Parks lineup for 2022 summer concert and movies series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks has released the lineup for the 2022 summer concert and movie series.

More than 90 concerts and movies are planned across six Indy parks.

Concerts will begin June 3 at Taggart Memorial Amphitheater, and will continue every Friday through July 8.

The movie series starts this Friday with the showing of “Encanto” at Garfield Park’s MacAllister Amphitheater.

The summer series offers free performances at various parks all summer long.

