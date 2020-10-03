Indy Scream Park implements safety measures during pandemic

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Many Halloween traditions are going to look different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Indy Scream Park in Anderson is no exception.

Before visitors can even enter the park, staff will take their temperatures. There are also visual reminders: signs, hand sanitizer and extra cleaning crews.

“We are limiting 50% capacity. We are aware that’s been lifted but we feel in the best interest of our staff and customers it’s best to keep it at 50% capacity because we can get pretty crowded,” said marketing director Jon Pianki.

He said this will help with spacing in different haunted houses and shorter wait times. Masks are also required everywhere in the park for both customers and characters.

Acting Director Aubrey Stone said her job has definitely had its challenges this year, especially because it’s not always possible to stay 6 feet apart in every attraction.

“The weirdest part is not being able to touch customers, because all of my seasoned, veteran actors that have done it for a while all they wanna do is just run out and grab them and see the fear flash in their eyes,” Stone said.

This year she is training all of her actors to keep at least an arm’s length distance from customers, which she said has added a frightening new twist.

“They can get a lot more dialogue in and put a lot more emotion in so it’s actually a little bit more scary to me because you’re seeing more emotion out of the actors.”

If you’re still uncomfortable walking through a haunted house because of the pandemic, Indy Scream Park also has other interactive activities including zombie paintball.

