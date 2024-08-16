IndyFringe star promotes festival, ‘stabs’ WISH-TV’s Scott Sander (not really)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten days of shows, smiles, and sleight of hand are underway in Indianapolis. The IndyFringe Theater Festival is the annual celebration of an eclectic mix of performers and artists in downtown Indianapolis.

Magician Taylor Martin is one of the mainstays of the event. He has performed at nearly all of the Fringe Festivals since the first nearly 20 years ago.

“I’m one of the few performers that was there at the beginning,” he told us during a prestidigital appearance on WISH-TV’s Daybreak. “I didn’t know if we get past the first year. We had shakeups and everything else. It was just like show business, and you know everything in show business is crazy. And then when they said the second year, ‘Do you want to be in it again?’ OK! And so I’ve done 14 of the 19 years,”

Taylor is back again, this time with a Sunday show he calls “An Hour Wasted.”

Martin’s show is at the IndyFringe Basile Theater at 719 E. St. Claire Street.

The other venues throughout the ten-day festival are the District Cabaret on Massachusetts Avenue, the DK Stage on Brookside Avenue, and the White Rabbit Cabaret on Prospect Street.

Martin says his spartan performing schedule for this festival is already letting him enjoy the event as an audience member. “I saw my first show last night! Tim Mooney. He does ‘Breakneck Twelfth Night’. He does Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ in one hour.”

In addition to the formal theater shows, Martin says, “There’s probably five or six other places (where) street entertainment will be happening, and it will be fun.”

Organizers say there are at least 70 unique shows, through Aug. 25. To find times and locations, click here.

Martin closed his Daybreak interview with a bit of historical hocus-pocus that included an (allegedly) centuries-old relic and a stab to the heart of the (somewhat skeptical) host.

Watch the full interview above!