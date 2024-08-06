IU’s Amped exhibit to feature pieces from Jim Irsay’s guitar collection

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Hoosiers can celebrate music history this fall with a visit to the Amped exhibit at Indiana University Bloomington.

The exhibit will feature guitars from the renowned collection of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay says his passion for rock music, American history and pop culture led him to assemble his highly- acclaimed collection over the last several decades.

The exhibit will include guitars not normally seen on The Jim Irsay Collection tour — which travels the U.S. and includes performances from the Jim Irsay Band — along with artifacts from The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, George Benson and more.

The collection is scheduled to open Sept. 27 during IU Family Weekend and will feature a one-day-only opportunity to view guitars owned and played by Bob Dylan, Prince, Kurt Cobain, Paul McCartney and more.

Visitors on Sept. 27 can also enjoy performances from IU Jacobs School of Music.

Registration is required in advance.

Amped will run until September 2025. Admission is free and open to the public. The collection will be housed at the McCalla Building, located at 525 E. 9th St.

Attendees can register for self-guided and guided tours online at Indiana University.