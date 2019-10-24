J-LO, A-ROD donate year’s worth of food to elementary students

(WISH) — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are helping kids in need with a generous donation.

The couple is providing a year’s worth of food to Jacksboro Elementary School in Tennessee.

Lopez and Rodriguez learned of the school’s need after a teacher shared an emotional post on Facebook about a hungry child.

The teacher wrote about how school staff members pooled their money to help.

A food pantry at the school was formed after the story went viral.

Lopez and her fiance decided to add to the outpouring of support with a gift of their own. The pair said on Instagram that the story brought tears to their eyes.

She and Rodriguez are part owners in the home-cooked meal supply company “Tiller and Hatch” and partnered with them to provide the meals.

Lopez, whose mother was a teacher, said giving back to the students was her favorite moment of the month.

CNN contributed to this report.