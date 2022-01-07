Entertainment

James Corden cancels shows after testing positive for COVID-19

Host James Corden attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images via CNN)

(CNN) — COVID-19 has hit late-night TV once again.

“The Late Late Show” host James Corden announced on Thursday that has has tested positive for COVID-19, adding that his program will be off the air for “the next few days” as a result.

“I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine,” Corden wrote. “Stay safe everyone.”

On Tuesday, Seth Meyers — the host of NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — revealed his COVID diagnosis and was canceling his shows for the rest of the week.

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon revealed this week that he had recovered from COVID-19, which he tested positive for before Christmas.

In December, “Saturday Night Live” canceled plans for a live studio audience due to a surge of coronavirus cases in New York City.