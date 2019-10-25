Jane Fonda, Ted Danson arrested at climate change protest

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Actress Jane Fonda has been arrested fro the third consecutive Friday for protesting in Washington.

According to CNN, Fonda, along with actor Ted Danson, were arrested at the U.S. Capitol during a climate change protest.

They, along with 30 other protesters, were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Fonda has called the protest “Fire Drill Fridays” saying the climate situation is dire and we have to “behave like our house is on fire.”

CNN contributed to this report.