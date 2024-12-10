Jay Leno to perform at Brown County Music Center in April

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WIBC) — Former late night show TV host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno will be live at the Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Ind., on April 24.

Leno’s late night television ratings domination included two decades as the host of the No. 1-rated “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” After the first two years, Leno never lost a single ratings year in which he served as host.

Leno currently produces and is host of the series “Jay Leno’s Garage,” exploring the world of cars. He says the purpose of the show is to celebrate the people behind the wheel who “provide the real stories.”

When he’s not on TV, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available at www.browncountymusiccenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com, and at the venue box office — open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and at 3 p.m. Saturdays through Mondays only on event days — via outdoor ticketing windows and phone sales at (812) 988-5323.

This story was published Dec. 9, 2024, on WIBC.com.