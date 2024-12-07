Tickets for comedian Jeff Foxworthy on sale for the Fishers Event Center

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Event Center is getting another show added to their lineup. Comedy Icon Jeff Foxworthy will hit the stage Feb. 21, 2025.

Tickets are on sale, they went on sale Dec. 6.

The proceeds will go to Hamilton Southeastern Education Foundation. The foundation has given more than $1.5 million in staff and student-led grants and scholarships.

Foxworthy is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history. Foxworthy is a multiple Grammy Award nominee and a bestselling author of more than 26 books.

He’s hosted numerous TV shows including “What’s It Worth” and “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.”

Foxworth is also known for creating the games “Relative Insanity” and “See What I Mean?” His own outdoor company, Foxworthy Outdoors, features a line of products related to the outdoor lifestyle.

You can find out more info on Jeff Foxworthy here.